Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston has lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock took a hit from third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by soft frozen potato products demand in the away-from-home channel due to curbs on restaurants and other non-commercial foodservice customers, wherein shipments are likely to remain low. Also, the company saw high COVID-19-related supply-chain costs, which are likely to stay. While Lamb Weston expects tough operating conditions, it anticipates global restaurant traffic to improve throughout 2021. In fact, shipment trends improved sequentially in the third quarter. Apart from these, the company has been benefiting from solid Retail unit sales, which are likely to keep gaining from elevated at-home consumption.”

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NYSE:LW opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.