Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after acquiring an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 78,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

