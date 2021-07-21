Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Hold

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the second quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the Winchester unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. The company is also executing a number of productivity projects in 2021. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins this year. However, Olin's Chlor Alkali and Epoxy segments are exposed to headwinds from weak prices and demand. High operating costs are also expected to put pressure on margins. High debt level is another concern.”

Get Olin alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Shares of OLN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 9,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,081. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Analysts expect that Olin will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gray G. Benoist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,071,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $21,243,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Olin by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.