Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to “Buy”

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

