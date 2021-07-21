Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $146.79 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.85. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

