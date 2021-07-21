Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.58, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 696.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

