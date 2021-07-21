Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to “Strong-Buy”

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 71,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,944. The stock has a market cap of $437.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

