Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Strong-Buy

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNKO. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,343,802 shares of company stock worth $30,508,597. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 279,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

