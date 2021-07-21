Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $443.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $443.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded up $14.10 on Wednesday, hitting $533.77. 197,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $549.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

