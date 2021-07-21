ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of ZENYF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

