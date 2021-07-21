Zerogoki USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $143,796.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zerogoki USD

ZUSD is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 1,048,206 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

