ZIMBOCASH Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.87 million and $27,813.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00097059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00137749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.32 or 1.00041325 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

