Zimmer Partners LP Acquires Shares of 245,000 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 245,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.18% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. Insiders have sold a total of 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $8.32 on Wednesday, hitting $180.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,880. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $229.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

