Zimmer Partners LP Has $72.07 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,964 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 1.11% of The AZEK worth $72,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,165,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. 20,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,064. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 45.14. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $228,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,250 shares of company stock worth $11,425,024. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

