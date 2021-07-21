Zimmer Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Zimmer Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,682 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $28,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 267.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 229,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 99,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 97.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $464,847.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.83 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.