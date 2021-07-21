Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,839,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.89% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,110,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 775.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,526 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $1,729,437.50. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.