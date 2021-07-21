Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $200.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $202.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

