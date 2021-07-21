Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,574 shares of company stock worth $111,793,806. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

ZM opened at $355.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

