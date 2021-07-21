Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7,450.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 75,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,870,000 after acquiring an additional 348,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

ZM stock opened at $355.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,574 shares of company stock valued at $111,793,806. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

