-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

FCEL stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 4.99. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

