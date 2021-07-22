-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.
FCEL stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 4.99. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
