$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 181,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

