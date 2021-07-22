-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

ALLT stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

