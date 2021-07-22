-$0.09 EPS Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $10.06 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

