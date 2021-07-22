-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

ABEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 349,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 85,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

