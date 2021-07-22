-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $132.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.07.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

