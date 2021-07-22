$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE LGO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $975.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

