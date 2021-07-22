$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,390. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.