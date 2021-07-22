$0.39 EPS Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,468,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,520 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.72.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

