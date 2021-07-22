-$0.41 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,376 shares of company stock worth $77,895,539 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $315,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $195,138,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.03. 13,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,551. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

