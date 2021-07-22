$0.48 EPS Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Continental Resources reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

Continental Resources stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.