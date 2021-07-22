-$0.58 EPS Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.61). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 196,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,887. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 219,623 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

