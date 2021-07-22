$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of AAN opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $7,017,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 380.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

