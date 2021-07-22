$0.72 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Albany International posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

