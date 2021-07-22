$0.74 EPS Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.69.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

