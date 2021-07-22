$0.83 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,930. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

