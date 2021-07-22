$0.99 EPS Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. NV5 Global posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NVEE stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.35. 59,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,582. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NV5 Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

