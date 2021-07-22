$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

WRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRLD opened at $181.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $181.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

