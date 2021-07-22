$1.32 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.38. QCR posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.17 on Monday. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $747.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.