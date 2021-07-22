$1.51 EPS Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $177.92. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

