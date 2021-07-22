10,000 Shares in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 179,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $21,401,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress acquired 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,525,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

NYSE FAII opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.