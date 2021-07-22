10,165 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.