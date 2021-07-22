1,117 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $153.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.85. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

