11,750 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

