1,193 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $383.62 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.93.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

