1,200 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.54. 5,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

