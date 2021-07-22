12,674 Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,734.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter.

HNDL opened at $25.59 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

