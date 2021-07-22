127,000 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of TCACU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

