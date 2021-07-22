132,500 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 40.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Ternium by 35.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 208,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ternium by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Ternium stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.52. 11,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,624. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

