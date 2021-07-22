13,811 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $556,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20.

