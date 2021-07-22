148,500 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

OTCMKTS GLBLU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,279. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

